Australia's Olympic Athletics Team Put Into Isolation Amid COVID Risk

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 12:30 PM

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Australia's Olympic athletics team in Tokyo was put into immediate isolation on Thursday after the United States' pole vaulter Sam Kendricks tested positive for COVID-19.

"Members of Australia's track and field team at the Tokyo Olympic Games are isolating in their rooms as a precautionary measure following news of a COVID positive finding with a member of the US track and field Team," said a statement from the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC).

"Members of the Australian track and field team are now undergoing testing procedures in line with Australian Olympic Team protocols," it said.

All 63 Australian athletes, the nation's largest ever athletics team for an away Olympics, have been confined to their hotel rooms under strict protocols, according to a report by local media the Australian.

The report said the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee confirmed the case saying Kendricks has been in hotel isolation and will not compete in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

The report also said it is understood that Australian pole vaulter Kurtis Marschall is the only close contact.

The athletics competition is scheduled to start from Friday, July 30.

