UrduPoint.com

Australia's Titmus Clinches Freestyle Treble At Commonwealths

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Australia's Titmus clinches freestyle treble at Commonwealths

Birmingham, United Kingdom, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Australian swim star Ariarne Titmus completed a stunning individual freestyle treble at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday as England's Ben Proud won his third straight 50m freestyle crown.

Titmus, the world record holder in the 400m, beat a high-class field in the event to add to her earlier triumphs in the 200m and 800m freestyle in Birmingham.

The 21-year-old dominated the race, touching in 3min 58.06sec to see off the challenge of Canada's 15-year-old Summer McIntosh.

The Olympic 200m and 400m champion skipped the world championships in Budapest in June, where she would have faced US star Katie Ledecky, to focus on the Commonwealths.

She leaves Birmingham with four golds in total after also being part of Australia's winning team in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay.

"I came here with the goal to win all four. I believed I had the capacity to do that and I'm happy I did," she said.

Titmus said it was crucial to have race practice in a high-pressure situation.

"I think that, back home, Australia really prides itself on success in the pool at the Comm Games," she said.

"Potentially there's more pressure here to win than at the Olympics sometimes because we are so dominant. Performing under that pressure is tough." - Proud win - Proud, 27, won his third straight Commonwealth men's 50m freestyle title, dominating the field to win in 21.

36sec.

"It's a year ago since I was giving my interviews and burst into tears because of a bad swim at the Olympics," said the world champion, who also won the 50m butterfly in Birmingham.

"So much has changed. This is really my redemption year. Something has clicked and I've finally understood how to swim quicker in finals. There's still more to polish in that race." In the opening race of the night, Scotland's Duncan Scott condemned his friend Tom Dean to a sixth silver medal in Birmingham by winning the men's 200m individual medley in 1:56.88.

"My sixth silver of the Games. I was telling all the officials, it's like silver season at the moment," said England's Dean, the Olympic 200m freestyle champion.

"I can't seem to get away from that man there." But Dean returned to swim the anchor leg in the men's 4x100m medley relay to finally get his gold, touching 0.08sec ahead of Australia's Kyle Chalmers.

Canada's Kylie Masse took gold in the women's 50m backstroke in 27.31 while Australia's Sam Short won the men's 1500m freestyle in a time of 14:48.54.

Australia won gold in the women's 4x100m medley relay, giving Emma McKeon a record-extending 20th Commonwealth medal, 14 of which are golds.

Australia finished with 25 gold medals at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre out of a total of 52, with the overall tally including swimming and para-swimming events.

Related Topics

World Australia Canada Budapest Man Birmingham June Women Gold Silver Olympics Event All From Race

Recent Stories

Ireland v South Africa 1st T20 score

Ireland v South Africa 1st T20 score

8 hours ago
 Khurram demands disqualification for Imran Khan

Khurram demands disqualification for Imran Khan

8 hours ago
 Nasir, Faiza keep Pakistan's hopes alive in CWG Sq ..

Nasir, Faiza keep Pakistan's hopes alive in CWG Squash event

8 hours ago
 Football: UEFA Champions League results

Football: UEFA Champions League results

8 hours ago
 Minister visits PIMS hospital to inquire health of ..

Minister visits PIMS hospital to inquire health of JUI-F leader

9 hours ago
 Iraqi Shiite leader Sadr demands fresh elections

Iraqi Shiite leader Sadr demands fresh elections

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.