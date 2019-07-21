BA Suspends Flights To Cairo On Security Grounds
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :British Airways said Saturday it had suspended flights to Cairo for seven days after a security review.
"We constantly review our security arrangements at all our airports around the world, and have suspended flights to Cairo for seven days as a precaution to allow for further assessment," Britain's flag carrier airline said in a statement.