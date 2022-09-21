'Bad buzz': Gaming industry reels from 'Grand Theft Auto' hack

Paris, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The video game industry is coming to terms with one of the biggest hacks in its history, after footage was leaked online of "Grand Theft Auto 6" -- the next instalment of one of the world's most popular franchises.

The game had not even been formally announced by publisher Rockstar Games and the footage that surfaced on social media on Monday was far from finished.

On the same day, early footage from "Diablo 4", a game set for release next year, was also shared online.

And Rockstar is just the latest in a long line of video game firms to have suffered from such leaks -- Activision-Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Ubisoft and Capcom have all been in the same situation.

The most severe case came last year, when hackers made off with the source code -- the fundamental architecture -- of the games "Cyberpunk 2077" and "The Witcher 3" from Polish publisher CD Projekt RED.

Analysts and experts told AFP that Rockstar might face problems with the marketing and release of the game, but the wider industry was only lightly affected by the steady stream of hacks and leaks.