Badosa sets up Wimbledon third-round tie with Kvitova

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Spanish fourth seed Paula Badosa beat Romania's Irina Bara 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday to set up a third-round clash against two-time champion Petra Kvitova.

The 24-year-old Badosa, who reached the fourth round last year, broke her opponent four times during the match, winning 89 percent of her points on first serve.

Badosa will meet Kvitova, 32, in the third round after the Czech 25th seed beat Romania's Ana Bogdan 6-1, 7-6 (7/5).

Kvitova, who won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, blew a 5-1 lead in the second set but held her nerve to come out on top in the tie-break.