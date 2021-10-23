UrduPoint.com

Bagnaia Has Chance At Emilia-Romagna Pole After Topping Q1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Bagnaia has chance at Emilia-Romagna pole after topping Q1

Misano Adriatico, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Francesco Bagnaia will compete for pole position at the Emilia-Romagna MotoGP after claiming the top position in Saturday's first qualifying session, while championship leader Fabio Quartararo will start the race way down the grid.

Quartararo, 22, can win his and France's first ever MotoGP title on Sunday, with Bagnaia the only rider who can stop the Yamaha star from claiming the 2021 championship as he is 52 points behind with three races remaining this season.

The pair risked missing out on the second qualifying round which decides pole after poor displays in the morning's third practice session.

However Ducati's Bagnaia raced to a best time of one minute, 33.393 seconds to pass into Q2, with Quartararo starting 15th on Sunday after his best lap time was cancelled due to a yellow flag infringement.

The result for Bagnaia gives him a great chance to prolong the title chance for at least another race, as he beat Quartararo on the same circuit in the San Marino MotoGP in September.

Related Topics

Poor France San Marino Same September Sunday From Best Top Race

Recent Stories

EU hails UAE’s efforts to strengthen human right ..

EU hails UAE’s efforts to strengthen human rights, says country’s UNHRC memb ..

4 minutes ago
 US keen to extend cooperation for PM's Kamyab Jawa ..

US keen to extend cooperation for PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme: Gibilisco

2 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia Announces New Environmental Initiativ ..

Saudi Arabia Announces New Environmental Initiatives to Tackle Climate Change- S ..

2 minutes ago
 China passes law to reduce pressure on children fr ..

China passes law to reduce pressure on children from homework

3 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims two more lives in RWP

COVID-19 claims two more lives in RWP

3 minutes ago
 ACs visit city areas, inspect anti-dengue measures ..

ACs visit city areas, inspect anti-dengue measures

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.