Bagnaia has chance at Emilia-Romagna pole after topping Q1

Misano Adriatico, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Francesco Bagnaia will compete for pole position at the Emilia-Romagna MotoGP after claiming the top position in Saturday's first qualifying session, while championship leader Fabio Quartararo will start the race way down the grid.

Quartararo, 22, can win his and France's first ever MotoGP title on Sunday, with Bagnaia the only rider who can stop the Yamaha star from claiming the 2021 championship as he is 52 points behind with three races remaining this season.

The pair risked missing out on the second qualifying round which decides pole after poor displays in the morning's third practice session.

However Ducati's Bagnaia raced to a best time of one minute, 33.393 seconds to pass into Q2, with Quartararo starting 15th on Sunday after his best lap time was cancelled due to a yellow flag infringement.

The result for Bagnaia gives him a great chance to prolong the title chance for at least another race, as he beat Quartararo on the same circuit in the San Marino MotoGP in September.