Bangladesh reports 585 new COVID-19 cases

DHAKA, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Bangladesh reported 585 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths on Monday, making the tally at 546,801 and death toll at 8,416, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 13,570 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 497,797 including 873 new recoveries on Monday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.54 percent and the current recovery rate is 91.04 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30 last year.