UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barcelona President Seeks Reshuffle Of Club Board

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 12:20 AM

Barcelona president seeks reshuffle of club board

Barcelona, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, whose tenure has been undermined by tense relations with players this season, wants to reform the club's management because he distrusts certain directors, according to vice-president Emili Rousaud.

"Bartomeu called me and told me he wanted to change the management because he was suspicious of some of the directors, me included," Rousaud, who had been tipped to succeed Bartomeu as president, told Cadena Ser radio on Wednesday.

"He told me things had been leaked to the press that upset the players and he thought I had been critical of how the board had handled it." The relationship between Barca's players and board has been strained for several months, with Lionel Messi's public criticism of technical secretary Eric Abidal in February just one of a number of off-field controversies.

Messi took another swipe at the Barca board last week, when confirming the squad would take a 70 percent pay cut during the coronavirus crisis.

The Argentine accused Bartomeu of undermining the players during recent negotiations.

"It never ceases to amaze us that from within the club there were those who tried to put us under the magnifying glass and tried to add pressure to do something that we always knew we would do," Messi wrote on social media.

Messi's message was soon posted on the pages of nearly all of his Barcelona teammates.

The controversy further increased the pressure on Bartomeu and the Barcelona board ahead of presidential elections due next year.

However, Bartomeu will not be eligible to run for re-election in 2021 having served two terms.

According to Catalan daily Sport, in addition to Rousaud, Bartomeu is also looking to replace club treasurer Enrique Tombas, reserve team director and spokesperson Silvio Elias and Josep Pont, who oversees commercial operations.

Related Topics

Social Media Barcelona February All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU plan for virus aid package under fire

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Response Raises Risk of Child Abuse - ..

1 hour ago

Pervaiz Elahi convenes All Parties Parliamentary C ..

1 hour ago

SSP Hyderabad visits city to review Shab-e-Baraat ..

1 hour ago

UN Chief in Touch With US Authorities, Says Suppor ..

1 hour ago

France's Chief Epidemiologist Says Lockdown Must B ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.