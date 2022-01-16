UrduPoint.com

Barty Time? Number One Hot Favourite To Win Australian Open

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Barty time? Number one hot favourite to win Australian Open

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Ashleigh Barty is hot favourite to win her home Australian Open for the first time when it begins on Monday, but even with Serena Williams absent the world number one faces threats from all angles.

For the first time in a quarter of a century the first Grand Slam of the year will not feature either of the Williams sisters -- Serena would have been pursuing a record-equalling 24th major crown but she is not fit.

With defending champion Naomi Osaka still working her way back to top form and fitness after a long break, the 25-year-old Barty has emerged as the clear favourite at Melbourne Park. She is drawn to meet 13th-seeded Osaka in the last 16 should they both get that far.

Like Osaka, Barty was dumped out of the third round of the US Open in September and did not play the rest of last year, returning home to Australia because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike the Japanese former world number one, who pulled out of a Melbourne warm-up tournament saying her "body got a shock" after playing her first matches for four months, Barty appears to be back in the groove.

Barty won the French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon last year but her best performance in Melbourne was reaching the semi-finals in 2020, where she lost to eventual champion Sofia Kenin.

However, she fired a warning to the rest of the Australian Open, claiming the singles and doubles titles at the Adelaide International, and said on Saturday that she was "chomping at the bit to get after it".

Home expectations are high of the top seed, who faces a potentially tricky first round match Monday against qualifier Lesia Tsurenko, a four-time title-winner on the WTA Tour.

"Always a tough one against a qualifier, particularly someone who has been so successful in the past," said Barty.

"She obviously knows how to win big matches." Osaka, who has vowed to have more fun on court in 2022 after saying last year that she had suffered from depression, launches her title defence against Colombia's Camila Osorio alsom on Monday.

- Halep, Muguruza threaten - Men's tennis has been dominated by the "Big Three" of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, but women's tennis remains wide open.

Last year's four Grand Slams were won by four different women -- Osaka (Australian), Barbora Krejcikova (French), Barty (Wimbledon) and Emma Raducanu (US).

Osaka and Barty's early exits at the US Open underlined the unpredictability of the women's game.

Osaka, a two-time Melbourne champion, went out to eventual New York finalist Leylah Fernandez, who lost in the championship decider to fellow unseeded teenager Raducanu.

Britain's Raducanu, who is embarking on her first full WTA Tour season, has struggled since her stunning emergence at Flushing Meadows and last month tested positive for Covid-19.

She pulled out of a Melbourne build-up event saying that it was "too soon for me" and the 19-year-old was then thrashed 6-0, 6-1 by Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

As well as Raducanu and Fernandez at Melbourne Park, there will also be another prodigious talent in the form of 17-year-old American Coco Gauff.

But this could be the chance for the older guard to reassert themselves.

Garbine Muguruza, who lost to the American Kenin in the 2020 final, is third in the world rankings behind Barty and big-hitting Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

The 28-year-old Spaniard squandered two match points against Osaka last year at Melbourne Park in the last 16 and won the season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara.

There is also the re-emergence of another former number one, Simona Halep.

The 30-year-old Romanian, a popular figure within women's tennis, earlier this month won her first title in 16 months following a bleak run of calf and knee problems.

"After a tough year it's always nice to have a trophy in my hands," said the Romanian.

"Physically I'm in the right place, confidence is growing."

Related Topics

Tennis Century World Australia Big Three Adelaide Melbourne Osorio Sofia Nice Osaka Guadalajara New York Belarus Kazakhstan Colombia Roger Federer Rafael Nadal September Women 2019 2020 Australian Open Event All From Best Top Court Wimbledon US Open Depression Serena Williams Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

1 hour ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

10 hours ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

10 hours ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

10 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.