Baseball: MLB Playoff Results

Baseball: MLB playoff results

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :results on Monday in the Major League Baseball playoffs League Championship Series (series best-of-seven): American LeagueHouston Astros 3 Boston Red Sox 12(Boston lead series 2-1)

