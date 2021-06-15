UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Parks Welcome 3.12 Mln Visits During Holiday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

Beijing parks welcome 3.12 mln visits during holiday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Parks in Beijing received 3.12 million visits during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, up 61 percent from a year ago, the Beijing Municipal Forestry and Parks Bureau said Tuesday.

Of the total, Beijing's 11 municipal parks received 798,000 visits during the holiday, according to the Beijing Municipal Administration Center of Parks.

The Summer Palace, Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park and Beijing Zoo were reported as the most popular destinations, receiving 159,600, 123,400 and 94,200 visits during the holiday, respectively.

Amid regular epidemic control, online ticket reservations were required, and caps on the number of visitors were set to prevent overcrowding.

As this year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), tourists have swarmed into former revolutionary sites and bases for patriotic education to learn about the history of the CPC, according to the center.

Related Topics

Education China Beijing Temple From Million

Recent Stories

Various cities of Punjab, Sindh witness shortage o ..

4 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,127 new COVID-19 cases, 2,094 reco ..

11 minutes ago

UAE participates in consultative, extraordinary me ..

41 minutes ago

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests two dacoi ..

41 minutes ago

Govt spends Rs3.3bn on seven agri projects worth R ..

41 minutes ago

PHF asks affiliated units to prepare umpires for F ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.