Beijing parks welcome 3.12 mln visits during holiday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Parks in Beijing received 3.12 million visits during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, up 61 percent from a year ago, the Beijing Municipal Forestry and Parks Bureau said Tuesday.

Of the total, Beijing's 11 municipal parks received 798,000 visits during the holiday, according to the Beijing Municipal Administration Center of Parks.

The Summer Palace, Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park and Beijing Zoo were reported as the most popular destinations, receiving 159,600, 123,400 and 94,200 visits during the holiday, respectively.

Amid regular epidemic control, online ticket reservations were required, and caps on the number of visitors were set to prevent overcrowding.

As this year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), tourists have swarmed into former revolutionary sites and bases for patriotic education to learn about the history of the CPC, according to the center.