Beijing Sees Increasing Green Space

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Beijing sees increasing green space

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :A new round of afforestation project carried out from 2018 to 2022 added 1.02 million mu (about 68,000 hectares) of green areas in Beijing, local authorities said on Thursday.

By the end of 2022, Beijing's forest coverage rate had reached 44.

8 percent, expanding the capital's green ecological space significantly, according to the Beijing Municipal Forestry and Parks Bureau.

In the past five years, Beijing built 180 urban leisure parks and 323 small parks and green areas, and 88 percent of residents lived near parks and green spaces within a radius of 500 meters.

