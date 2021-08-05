UrduPoint.com

Belarus Olympic Athlete 'happy To Be In Safety' In Poland

Thu 05th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Belarus Olympic athlete 'happy to be in safety' in Poland

Warsaw, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she was "happy to be in safety" in Warsaw on Thursday a day after arriving in Poland, where she took take refuge after saying she feared for her life if forced to return home.

The 24-year-old athlete has been at the centre of a diplomatic drama in the middle of the Games since seeking the protection of Tokyo 2020 staff on Sunday, saying her team was trying to bundle her onto a plane after she publicly criticised her coaches.

