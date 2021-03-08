Belarus reports 930 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches over 296,000

MINSK, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Belarus reported 930 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking its total to 296,441, according to the country's health ministry.

There have been 713 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 287,197, the ministry added.

So far, 2,047 people have died of the disease in the country, including nine over the past 24 hours, it said.

As of Monday, 5,017,026 tests for the virus have been conducted across Belarus, including 9,872 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures.