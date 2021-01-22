Belgium Bans Non-essential Foreign Trips From Wednesday
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 11:30 PM
Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Belgium will ban non-essential trips out of the country from Wednesday in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections, especially highly contagious variants, a government official said.
The official spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity ahead of a media conference by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, who was to present details of the ban.