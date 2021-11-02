UrduPoint.com

Besiktas Head To Portugal Chasing 1st Champions League Win

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 03:00 PM

Besiktas head to Portugal chasing 1st Champions League win

ISTANBUL , Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Turkish club Besiktas will be on the hunt for their first Champions League win of the season as they travel to Portugal for Wednesday's clash with Sporting CP.

The Black Eagles will also be out to avenge the 4-1 drubbing by the Portuguese champions in Istanbul last month, which was one of Besiktas' three defeats in the tournament so far.

However, they face an uphill task without injured key players Miralem Pjanic, Michy Batshuayi, Domagoj Vida, Georges-Kevin N'Koudou, and Valentin Rosier.

The home side have an almost completely fit squad, with the only exception being young forward Tiago Tomas.

Russian referee Sergei Karasev will officiate the Group C fixture that kicks off at Lisbon's Estadio Jose Alvalade at 2000GMT.

While winless Besiktas languish at the bottom of the group, Sporting CP are in third place with three points, behind Borussia Dortmund on six points and leaders Ajax on nine.

Related Topics

Injured Young Lisbon Istanbul Portugal Borussia

Recent Stories

At least 11 people injured in blast in Kharan area ..

At least 11 people injured in blast in Kharan area of Balochistan

18 minutes ago
 Blasts, gunfire heard in Afghan capital: AFP, witn ..

Blasts, gunfire heard in Afghan capital: AFP, witness

24 minutes ago
 QCC, G42 Healthcare partner to enhance laboratory ..

QCC, G42 Healthcare partner to enhance laboratory testing services

34 minutes ago
 Terrorists Enter Hospital in Kabul After Explosion ..

Terrorists Enter Hospital in Kabul After Explosion - Eyewitness

24 minutes ago
 Safronov Now Accused of Leaking Info About Russian ..

Safronov Now Accused of Leaking Info About Russian Military Activities in Syria ..

24 minutes ago
 Kohli, Anushka's 10-month old daughter faces threa ..

Kohli, Anushka's 10-month old daughter faces threats following Shami defense

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.