Besiktas head to Portugal chasing 1st Champions League win

ISTANBUL , Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Turkish club Besiktas will be on the hunt for their first Champions League win of the season as they travel to Portugal for Wednesday's clash with Sporting CP.

The Black Eagles will also be out to avenge the 4-1 drubbing by the Portuguese champions in Istanbul last month, which was one of Besiktas' three defeats in the tournament so far.

However, they face an uphill task without injured key players Miralem Pjanic, Michy Batshuayi, Domagoj Vida, Georges-Kevin N'Koudou, and Valentin Rosier.

The home side have an almost completely fit squad, with the only exception being young forward Tiago Tomas.

Russian referee Sergei Karasev will officiate the Group C fixture that kicks off at Lisbon's Estadio Jose Alvalade at 2000GMT.

While winless Besiktas languish at the bottom of the group, Sporting CP are in third place with three points, behind Borussia Dortmund on six points and leaders Ajax on nine.