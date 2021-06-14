UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Arrives In Brussels For NATO, EU Summits

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

Biden arrives in Brussels for NATO, EU summits

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden arrived Sunday in Brussels for two days of summits with leaders from the NATO military alliance and the European Union.

Biden, on his first foreign trip as president, flew in from Britain, where he attended a G7 summit. On Wednesday, he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, before returning to Washington.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Washington European Union Brussels Vladimir Putin Geneva Alliance Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi chairs board meeting of AUS

7 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack targeting school ..

7 minutes ago

UAE’s prominent global stature in tolerance, coe ..

52 minutes ago

UAEFA discusses cooperation in football with Indon ..

2 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 21 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Z ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates largest s ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.