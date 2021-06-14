Biden Arrives In Brussels For NATO, EU Summits
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 12:20 AM
Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden arrived Sunday in Brussels for two days of summits with leaders from the NATO military alliance and the European Union.
Biden, on his first foreign trip as president, flew in from Britain, where he attended a G7 summit. On Wednesday, he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, before returning to Washington.