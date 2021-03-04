UrduPoint.com
Biden Calls State Decisions To End Mask Mandates 'Neanderthal'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 12:50 AM

Washington, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden on Wednesday called the decision by Texas and Mississippi to drop mask-wearing requirements "Neanderthal" and said that relaxing prematurely puts at risk US advances in the battle against Covid-19.

"The last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking, that in the meantime everything's fine -- take off your mask, forget it. It still matters," he told reporters in the Oval Office.

