Biden calls state decisions to end mask mandates 'Neanderthal'

Washington, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden on Wednesday called the decision by Texas and Mississippi to drop mask-wearing requirements "Neanderthal" and said that relaxing prematurely puts at risk US advances in the battle against Covid-19.

"The last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking, that in the meantime everything's fine -- take off your mask, forget it. It still matters," he told reporters in the Oval Office.