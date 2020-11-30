UrduPoint.com
Biden Names All-female Senior Communications Team

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 08:20 AM

Biden names all-female senior communications team

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :US President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday announced an all-female senior White House communications team, what his office called a first in the country's history.

Among those named was Jen Psaki, who will serve in the highly visible role of White House press secretary.

Psaki, 41, has held a number of senior positions, including White House communications director for the Barack Obama-Biden administration.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have sought to emphasize diversity in their announced appointments and nominations so far ahead of their January 20 swearing-in.

"I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women," Biden said in a statement.

"These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better.

" In addition to Psaki, six other appointments were announced.

They include Kate Bedingfield, who was Biden's deputy campaign manager, as White House communications director.

Bedingfield had also served as Biden's communications director when he was vice president.

Other appointees include Ashley Etienne as communications director for Harris and Symone Sanders as Harris's senior advisor and chief spokeswoman.

Pili Tobar was named deputy White House communications director and Karine Jean Pierre will be principal deputy press secretary.

Elizabeth Alexander was named communications director for incoming First Lady Jill Biden.

The appointments do not require Senate confirmation unlike most cabinet-level positions.

