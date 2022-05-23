UrduPoint.com

Biden Says 13 Countries To Join New Asia-Pacific Trade Framework

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Biden says 13 countries to join new Asia-Pacific trade framework

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden announced on Monday in Tokyo that 13 countries have joined a new, US-led Asia-Pacific trade initiative.

"The United States and Japan, together with 11 other nations will be launching" the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, or IPEF, Biden said at a press conference alongside Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"This framework is a commitment to working with our close friends and partners in the region on challenges that matter most to ensuring economic competitiveness in the 21st century," he said.

Biden was due to make a formal roll out of the framework later Monday.

He did not say what countries had already signed up to IPEF, which the White House is billing as a framework for what will ultimately become a tight-knit group of trading nations.

Unlike traditional trade blocs, there is no plan for IPEF members to negotiate tariffs and ease market access -- a tool that has become increasingly unpalatable to US voters fearful of undermining homegrown manufacturing.

Instead, the programme foresees integrating partners through agreed standards in four main areas: the digital economy, supply chains, clean energy infrastructure and anti-corruption measures.

Biden has pushed to rapidly rebuild strategic military and trade alliances weakened under his predecessor Donald Trump since taking office in 2021.

However, there is no political will in Washington for returning to a tariffs-based Asia trade deal following Trump's 2017 withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership -- a huge trading bloc that was revived, without US membership, in 2018 as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Related Topics

Century Prime Minister Washington White House Trump Tokyo Japan United States 2017 2018 Market From Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

PM restores Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute Bo ..

PM restores Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute Board

21 seconds ago
 Dubai Customs discusses more cooperation with Uzbe ..

Dubai Customs discusses more cooperation with Uzbek delegation

20 minutes ago
 Malik Sohail Talat appreciate Government restricti ..

Malik Sohail Talat appreciate Government restrictions on imports of luxury goods ..

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd May 2022

3 hours ago
 Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

22 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.