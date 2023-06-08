UrduPoint.com

Biden To Host NATO Chief For June 12 Talks: WHouse

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Biden to host NATO chief for June 12 talks: WHouse

Washington, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :US President Joe Biden will host NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for talks on June 12, one month before the military alliance's summit, with Ukraine atop the agenda, the White House announced Wednesday.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said the pair would review preparations for the summit in Lithuania and "discuss Allies' support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's brutal war of aggression."NATO leaders are due to convene on July 11-12 in the capital Vilnius.

Stoltenberg's mandate as NATO chief is due to end in October. When asked about a possible extension of that term, Jean-Pierre did not want to comment, but said: "The secretary has done an outstanding job... in this critical moment in history."

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia White House Job Vilnius Alliance Lithuania June July October

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vat ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vatican’s Pontifical Academy fo ..

4 minutes ago
 National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance ..

National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance UAE leadership places on growt ..

4 minutes ago
 Spain Cracks Down on Police Chief Who Offered Extr ..

Spain Cracks Down on Police Chief Who Offered Extra Days Off to Prolific Migrant ..

11 minutes ago
 Bilawal making efforts to bring country out of cri ..

Bilawal making efforts to bring country out of crisis: Nayyar

11 minutes ago
 Biden to host NATO chief for June 12 talks: WHouse ..

Biden to host NATO chief for June 12 talks: WHouse

11 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani ..

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar discusses bilateral ties ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.