UrduPoint.com

Biden Urges World Community To Help Food-hit Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Biden urges world community to help food-hit Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden made a fervent call for extending help to Pakistan where floods have caused huge devastation in his speech to the UN General Assembly.

"Pakistan is still under water, needs help," the president told the 193-member Assembly in its high-level debate, when he dealt with the adverse impacts of climate change.

The iconic hall of the General Assembly was packed-to-capacity with world leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, when Biden spoke.

The floods have killed over 1,500 people and displaced 30 million as the Pakistan government, with the support of the UN and partners, is racing against time to help the distressed people.

In his address, Biden announced over $2.9 billion in new assistance to address global food insecurity, building on the $6.9 billion in US government assistance to support global food security already committed this year.

The compounding impacts of the pandemic, the deepening climate crisis, rising energy and fertilizer costs, and protracted conflicts – including Russia's invasion of Ukraine – had disrupted global supply chains and dramatically increased global food prices, he said.

A multi-year drought in the Horn of Africa had created a dire humanitarian emergency, with parts of Somalia at risk of famine for the second time in just over a decade, he added.

He also focused on the war in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Africa Somalia Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World United Nations Ukraine Water Russia Drought Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

â€˜Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sathâ€™ Orientation Drive ..

â€˜Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sathâ€™ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

4 hours ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

5 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

5 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

5 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

5 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.