UrduPoint.com

Biden, Yoon Consider Ramping Up Military Drills In Response To N. Korea Threat

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Biden, Yoon consider ramping up military drills in response to N. Korea threat

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden and South Korea's newly sworn-in President Yoon Suk-yeol said Saturday they will consider stepping up joint military exercises in response to the "threat" from North Korea, while also offering to help the isolated dictatorship face down a Covid-19 outbreak.

After meeting in Seoul on Biden's first trip to Asia as president, the two leaders said in a statement that "considering the evolving threat posed by" North Korea, they "agree to initiate discussions to expand the scope and scale of combined military exercises and training on and around the Korean peninsula." Reaching out to Pyongyang, the statement said the two leaders also "express concern over the recent Covid-19 outbreak" there and "are willing to work with the international community to provide assistance" to North Korea to help fight the virus.

Yoon said the offer of Covid aid was being made according to "humanitarian principles, separate from political and military issues" with Pyongyang.

The two presidents are committed to North Korea's "complete denuclerisation", he said, adding that "nothing is more important than a strong deterrence against the North".

Biden began his day by paying respects at Seoul National Cemetery, where soldiers killed defending South Korea, including many who fought alongside US troops in the Korean War, are buried.

He then held closed-door talks with Yoon ahead of a joint press conference and state dinner.

Related Topics

Pyongyang Seoul South Korea North Korea Dictator From Asia

Recent Stories

Biden, Yoon signal expanded military drills due to ..

Biden, Yoon signal expanded military drills due to N. Korea 'threat'

1 hour ago
 Ukraine warns only talks can end war as Russia cut ..

Ukraine warns only talks can end war as Russia cuts Finland gas

1 hour ago
 FM to leave for his first bilateral visit to China ..

FM to leave for his first bilateral visit to China today

2 hours ago
 Biden offers aid, vaccines to Covid-stricken North ..

Biden offers aid, vaccines to Covid-stricken North Korea

1 hour ago
 Biden says any Kim meeting would depend on sinceri ..

Biden says any Kim meeting would depend on sincerity

1 hour ago
 China firmly supports Pakistan in defending nation ..

China firmly supports Pakistan in defending national sovereignty, achieving stab ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.