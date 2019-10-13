Biles sets record of 24 world gymnastics medals

(@imziishan)

Stuttgart, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :US gymnast Simone Biles won her fourth gold at the world championships in the women's balance beam final on Sunday, thereby setting a new all-time record of 24 worlds medals.

The 22-year-old also extended her own record of 18 worlds golds after success in the team, all-round and vault events with the USA team in Stuttgart.

China's Liu Tingting, 19, took silver on the beam with 16-year-old team-mate Li Shijia earning bronze.