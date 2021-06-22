UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bitcoin Drops Under $30,000 For First Time In Five Months

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Bitcoin drops under $30,000 for first time in five months

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Bitcoin fell underneath $30,000 on Tuesday for the first time in five months, hit by concerns over China's ongoing crackdown on the world's most popular cryptocurrency.

At about 1230 GMT, bitcoin sank nine percent to as low as $29,624, attaining a level last seen in January, with analysts citing Chinese efforts to crack down on trading and mining operations.

Related Topics

World China Bitcoin Cryptocurrency January

Recent Stories

Emirates ramps up operations over summer to serve ..

43 seconds ago

Fujairah Crown Prince reviews Fujairah Environment ..

2 minutes ago

SEC issues decision to establish Sharjah Vocationa ..

2 minutes ago

Careem for Business to provide mobility solutions ..

5 minutes ago

Zameen.com Launches Exclusive Property Tour Servic ..

17 minutes ago

118,856 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.