Seremban, Malaysia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :The body found in Malaysia Tuesday after a massive search is that of Franco-Irish teen Nora Quoirin, who disappeared 10 days ago from a rainforest resort, police said.

"The family has confirmed it is the body of Nora," Mohamad Mat Yusop, police chief of Negeri Sembilan state, told AFP.