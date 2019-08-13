Body found near scene of Sydney knife attack: police

(@imziishan)

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Australian police said they had discovered a body near the scene of a knife rampage in central Sydney on Tuesday, but were still determining whether it was linked to the attack.

A police spokeswoman told AFP the body had been discovered in the central business district where one person was earlier stabbed and a man was arrested, but officers were still "conducting enquiries" to determine what happened.