Body Found Near Scene Of Sydney Knife Attack: Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 12:30 PM

Body found near scene of Sydney knife attack: police

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Australian police said they had discovered a body near the scene of a knife rampage in central Sydney on Tuesday, but were still determining whether it was linked to the attack.

A police spokeswoman told AFP the body had been discovered in the central business district where one person was earlier stabbed and a man was arrested, but officers were still "conducting enquiries" to determine what happened.

