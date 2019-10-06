Book lovers demand restoration of NBF Readers Club Scheme

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Book lovers from across the twin cities have demanded of the concerned authorities to restore Readers Club Scheme which is recognized as one of the most public oriented scheme of National Book Foundation (NBF) and contribute significantly in promoting the book reading culture among the citizens.

Readers Club Scheme, like in the past, is once again suspended due to the shortage of funds depriving the book lovers from buying books of their choice on discounted rates, an official of NBF revealed while talking to APP here Sunday.

The Readers Club Scheme was opened on September 04 but suspended on September 12 after registering only 2600 members due to unavailability of the required funds.

The book lovers have urged the authorities to revive this book friendly scheme as early as possible so that they can buy the books on cheap rates.

Saeeda Naz, one of the old members of this scheme said, "I used to buy a number of books on discounted rates through availing this membership scheme but now its suspension has deprived the readers like me from buying the books".

She added this is the only scheme which is contributing a lot to revive book reading habit among the youth which is on decline due to advent of modern technology.

The scheme must be revived by the concerned authorities, she stressed.

Another reader, Arsalan said, I visited NBF for getting membership of Readers Club Scheme but they denied the facility saying that they have closed the membership due to shortage of funds and it will be open as soon as they get the desired amount.

During the prevailing price hike situation, it is difficult to buy books on full rates for the students especially those belonging to the middle class. Such schemes help enable those students to quench their thirst for knowledge.

The scheme has been benefiting the book lovers across the country by offering 55 percent discount on all books excluding textbooks at NBF Bookshops and 50 percent discount at NBF panel bookshops in different cities.

The Readers Club Scheme membership fee is Rs110 and the limit of purchasing the books is up to Rs. 6000 only.

This scheme is playing vital role in inculcating book reading culture among the citizens offering an easy way of getting membership through submitting only one copy of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) and two passport size photographs.

