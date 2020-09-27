UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bottas Exploits Hamilton Troubles In Russia To Reignite Title Chances

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 08:00 PM

Bottas exploits Hamilton troubles in Russia to reignite title chances

Sochi, Russia, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Valtteri Bottas took full advantage of a troubled day for his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton to claim the ninth win of his career with a measured drive to victory in Sunday's incident-packed Russian Grand Prix.

The Finn swooped to take second place at the start and inherited the lead when the runaway series leader and six-time champion took an extended pit-stop to serve two five-second penalties for irregular pre-race practice starts.

A disgruntled Hamilton, aiming to win and equal Michael Schumacher's record of 91 Grand Prix triumphs, re-joined in 11th place, but fought back to finish third behind Bottas and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

It was the sixth time this year the three had appeared together on the podium, but in a very different order to that expected as Bottas secured his second win in Russia and second this season.

His success reinvigorated his challenge for the drivers' title and reduced Hamilton's lead to 44 points.

Bottas took a swipe at those he considered his critics in an expletive-laden message on the team radio during his slowdown lap.

Sergio Perez came home fourth for Racing Point ahead of Renault's Daniel Ricciardo, who had to take a five second penalty for an infringement, and Charles Leclerc, who was sixth for Ferrari.

Esteban Ocon was seventh for Renault ahead of local hero Daniil Kvyat and his Alpha Tauri team-mate Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon, who was also given a five-second penalty, in the second Red Bull.

Hamilton did not want to talk about his penalty, instead thanking the Russian fans. "A big thank-you to the fans here this weekend - spasibo," he said. "It's not the greatest day, but it is what it is."

Related Topics

Russia Mercedes Hamilton Lead Pierre Sunday Ferrari Renault

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 22 businesses, warns 2 for vio ..

6 minutes ago

ADNOC L&amp;S signs 25-year Agreement to service p ..

36 minutes ago

Virgin Hyperloop to conduct Hyperloop feasibility ..

1 hour ago

RTA resumes 3 bus routes between Dubai and Sharjah

1 hour ago

Dragon Mart launches e-commerce platform

1 hour ago

Emirates SkyCargo continues Beirut relief efforts, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.