Brandon Wu holds slim lead at Puerto Rico Open

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Brandon Wu birdied his final two holes to post a five-under par 67 and grab a one-shot lead after the second round of the US PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open on Friday.

The 24-year-old Wu, who in 2019 became the first amateur since 1967 to qualify for the US and British Opens, made birdie on the 12th, 15th, 17th and 18th holes at the Grand Reserve Country Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

In windy conditions, he played the back nine in a sizzling four-under par to reach 11-under 133 in the tournament which is being played without fans because of the global pandemic.

"It was kind of a grind," Wu said. "I missed a short putt early on in the round, made a bogey I think on my fourth hole. I kind of just had to keep my head down and play well on the back nine." There are no players ranked in the top 50 in the world in the event being played opposite the World Golf Championships tournament at The Concession Gold Club in Bradenton, Florida.

But the stakes are high for the winner, who receives 300 FedEx Cup points, a two-year PGA Tour exemption and an invitation to the PGA Championship in May.

Last year's winner, Viktor Hovland, isn't taking part because he is competing in the WGC tournament.

Greg Chalmers was a stroke back of Wu after a 68. Home star Rafael Campos and South Africa's Branden Grace were nine under.

Campos bounced back from his lone bogey of his round on No. 17 by making birdie on 18 for a three-under 69.

"I think I was just getting a little ahead of myself and I was missing a little bit to the right," Campos said. "But I was missing in the correct spots. I really was. Which I'm happy with that today.

"I really never gave myself that many looks to score better, but I managed to deal with the situations as good as I could."