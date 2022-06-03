UrduPoint.com

Brazil Bagpipe Band Channels Sound Of Scotland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Brazil bagpipe band channels sound of Scotland

Sao Gonçalo, Brazil, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :It's a gorgeous day at the beach in Brazil: the bright blue ocean sparkles in the sun, the palm trees sway in the breeze and the peaceful sound of... er, bagpipes? Thousands of kilometers (miles) from the United Kingdom, the kilts are out on a Rio de Janeiro beach that suddenly looks like something out of the Scottish Highlands.

Eleven-year-old Davi Portugal is playing a set of bagpipes nearly as big as he is, inflating his cheeks to tennis-ball-size with every breath.

"I love the sound. It's beautiful and different," says the young Brazilian, whose dream is to join the navy.

He and his older brother Caio, 14, are both members of their school band in Sao Goncalo, a poor neighborhood on the outskirts of Rio, where playing the bagpipes is a surefire way to turn people's heads.

"The first time I saw the bagpipes, I definitely did not want to play them, because I thought it was weird to wear a kilt. It looks like a skirt, which is kind of taboo in Brazil," says Jhonny Mesquita, 32, the director of the school band.

"But later, I fell in love with the sound. When I started learning about the history of the instrument and what it represents to the Scottish people, it turned into a passion." In 2017, Mesquita got the chance to pursue his passion back at its source when he traveled to Scotland for two weeks.

He shot to fame there thanks to a video of him juggling a football at a stadium in Aberdeen, all while playing "Asa Branca," a Brazilian classic, on the bagpipes.

"It was a huge success. The local newspapers called me the 'Pele of the bagpipes,'" he says, sporting a black, red and white tartan kilt and leather pouch, called a sporran, like the other members of the group.

Mesquita, a grade school music teacher, is famous in Sao Goncalo, too: he has played the bagpipes on Brazilian tv and at Rio's famed Municipal Theater.

But he says his proudest moments are seeing young people from tough neighborhoods fall in love with music via the bagpipes.

"The essence of the project is engaging young people and occupying their minds so they stay away from drugs and crime," he says.

In addition to leading the school band, he is head of the Brazil-Scotland Association, a group of 18 bagpipers who play in "places people don't want to go," such as juvenile detention centers.

Mesquita himself learned the bagpipes at 15, thanks to a serviceman who played in a navy band.

He says he decided to teach kids how to play the instrument at the school he attended -- the same one where he is now band director, training the next generation of kilt-wearing Brazilians.

Mesquita mainly relies on donations and ingenuity to keep his association going on a shoestring budget.

"Most of our bagpipes were donated, mainly from overseas. The kilts are made by the mom of one of our members," he says.

The group was invited to play a festival in Belgium in July, but did not have money for plane tickets.

But the "Pele of bagpipes" is not letting that get his spirits down.

He sees the instrument opening new horizons for his students all the time, he says.

"It's been a watershed for them. I've seen young people who didn't seem to have a promising future win scholarships or join the navy and air force bands," he says.

"It's very moving to watch my son play," says Alice Cortes da Silva, a former student at Mesquita's school, as she watches her nine-year-old play tambourine in the group.

"His dream is to move from tambourine to bagpipes. He's very dedicated. He's even started doing better at school," she says proudly.

Related Topics

Football Music Poor Drugs Budget Student Young Rio De Janeiro Same Aberdeen Alice Brazil United Kingdom Belgium Portugal Money July 2017 TV All From Love

Recent Stories

Special Committee of Cabinet deliberates to file s ..

Special Committee of Cabinet deliberates to file sedition case against Imran Kha ..

8 hours ago
 Latvia Invites Canada, Ukraine to Three Seas Summi ..

Latvia Invites Canada, Ukraine to Three Seas Summit in Riga - Foreign Affairs Of ..

8 hours ago
 UN Official Says NPT Parties Should Agree to Set o ..

UN Official Says NPT Parties Should Agree to Set of Measures to Reduce Risk of N ..

8 hours ago
 US House Judiciary Committee Considers Gun Control ..

US House Judiciary Committee Considers Gun Control Package After Series of Mass ..

8 hours ago
 Govt takes inevitable decision, raises petroleum p ..

Govt takes inevitable decision, raises petroleum prices to strike deal with IMF: ..

8 hours ago
 US, Russia Need to Return to Arms Control Dialogue ..

US, Russia Need to Return to Arms Control Dialogue at First Opportunity - UN Off ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.