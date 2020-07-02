UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Surpasses 60,000 Coronavirus Deaths: Official

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 08:10 AM

Brazil surpasses 60,000 coronavirus deaths: official

Rio de Janeiro, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Brazil topped 60,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus after recording more than 1,000 fatalities over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The South American country has suffered the largest number of daily deaths globally for the last week, and is the second worst affected nation in the world for both cases and fatalities after the United States.

Brazil is showing no signs of reducing either its number of daily cases or deaths.

With more than 46,000 new cases, the country of 212 million now has 1.

44 million people infected, although analysts believe the true figure is much higher.

The largest number of deaths have been in the most populous state, Sao Paulo, with 14,700, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with more than 10,000.

Rio's death rate of 584 per million inhabitants is more than twice the national average of 284.

The northeastern state Ceara has been even worse hit with 673 deaths per million, putting it on a par with the hardest hit countries in the world.

Related Topics

World Rio De Janeiro Sao Paulo Brazil United States From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia Supports UAE’s candidacy for non-pe ..

6 hours ago

Brooge Energy reports record revenue of $44 millio ..

7 hours ago

Dubai Police warns of cybercriminals and scammers

7 hours ago

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review ..

8 hours ago

Etihad Airways supports UAE’s humanitarian aid m ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.