UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazilian Surfing Champ Adriano De Souza To Retire

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 01:00 AM

Brazilian surfing champ Adriano de Souza to retire

Sao Paulo, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Brazilian surfer Adriano de Souza, the 2015 world champion, announced Wednesday he would retire from the sport at the end of the 2021 season.

De Souza, 33, is one of the best-known athletes of the "Brazilian Storm," the tidal wave of talented surfers that have emerged from the South American country in recent years.

"After 15 years on the world circuit, you get a little tired.

Each year gets harder," he told a virtual press conference.

"2021 will be my last year as a professional." A compact 1.67 meters (5-foot-5), De Souza dazzled his way to the world title in 2015, becoming the second Brazilian to win it, after Gabriel Medina the year before.

Current world champ Italo Ferreira also hails from Brazil.

De Souza missed qualifying for the Olympics in Tokyo, losing out to Ferreira and Medina. The Games rescheduled for 2021 will be the first to feature surfing.

Related Topics

Storm World Tokyo Medina Brazil 2015 Olympics From

Recent Stories

Pandemic Risks Decade of Progress on Health, Educa ..

49 minutes ago

US Holds Talks With Singapore on Terror Threat, So ..

36 minutes ago

Assailants kill man, took body with them

36 minutes ago

Parliament building illuminated to observe patient ..

36 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 93,682 COVID-19 t ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.