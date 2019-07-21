UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's New Performing Arts Chief In Anti-left 'crusade'

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 09:30 AM

Brazil's new performing arts chief in anti-left 'crusade'

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Creating a "cultural war machine" in Brazil's performing arts is renowned theater director Roberto Alvim's mission as he seeks to eradicate progressive ideas from the stage.

Recently handpicked by President Jair Bolsonaro to head the performing arts center at the National Arts Foundation, Alvim's appointment is the latest salvo against artists since Bolsonaro took power in January.

One of Alvim's first acts has been a call to arms on social media to likeminded professionals in the sector to stop the spread of "cultural Marxism." "I did not invent the cultural war.

It has been brutally waged by the left for at least 30 years," Alvim, 46, told AFP.

"Any artist that is not aligned with the left is boycotted, defamed and prevented from working -- like what happened to me." Now, Alvim wants to "balance the game."His weapons will be "fostering and giving material means for the creation of works of art" that are not based on progressive ideas.

It will also involve "stimulating the creation of companies with a classical repertoire, as well as the writing of contemporary works based on the technical complexity and depth of those of Shakespeare" and others.

Related Topics

Social Media Brazil January From

Recent Stories

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

12 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

14 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

14 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

14 hours ago

China-UAE trade reaches $11.2b in 2019 Q1, up by 1 ..

14 hours ago

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.