UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britain Imposes New Lockdown Rules Around Manchester

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 01:50 PM

Britain imposes new lockdown rules around Manchester

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Millions of households in Manchester and nearby parts of northern England woke up to new lockdown rules on Friday, hastily imposed following concerns over a spike in regional coronavirus infections.

Under the measures, people from different households in the affected areas are banned from meeting indoors.

They apply to some four million people across Greater Manchester and parts of the counties of Lancashire and Yorkshire.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the restrictions were being brought in because people were "meeting and not abiding to social distancing".

"We take this action with a heavy heart, but we can see increasing rates of COVID across Europe and are determined to do whatever is necessary to keep people safe," Hancock said on Twitter.

The new restrictions come just days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of a second wave of the pandemic elsewhere in Europe.

The measures came into effect at midnight (2300 GMT Thursday), just hours after being announced.

Andy Burnham, the mayor of Manchester, backed the measures due to an increase in infections.

"The picture in Greater Manchester has changed over the last seven days," he told the BBC.

"We have a rise in nine out of the 10 boroughs, the reality on the ground is changing." However, the new measures have come under criticism from the opposition Labour party for being announced late at night.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said on Twitter: "Announcing measures affecting potentially millions of people late at night on Twitter is a new low for the government's communications during this crisis." They also come into force just as celebrations of the Muslim festival Eid al-Adha begin. Areas affected by the latest lockdown have significant Muslim populations.

It is not the first local lockdown to be put in place -- England has lifted most of its restrictions nationally but imposed store closures around the central city of Leicester at the end of June.

Hancock said Leicester would now follow the same ban on meetings between different households being applied to Manchester and parts of West Yorkshire and East Lancashire.

Britain's official virus death toll stands at 45,999 but is believed to be as high as 65,000 if excess deaths are used as a guide.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Twitter Guide Same Leicester Manchester Hancock June Muslim From Government Million Opposition Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi says Dhoni is better captain than Au ..

1 hour ago

PM urges public to follow SOPs on Eid-ul-Azha

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islam ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 5951 deaths with 278305 cases of ..

2 hours ago

PM says No NRO for opposition on legislation for F ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.