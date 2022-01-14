UrduPoint.com

Britain's Sunderland Wins Dakar Rally Motorbike Title

Published January 14, 2022

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Britain's Sam Sunderland won the Dakar Rally motorbike title for the second time on Friday after a hard-fought race through the Saudi Arabian desert.

The KTM rider and 2017 winner, the first British champion, finished ahead of Chile's Pablo Quintanilla (Honda) and Austrian Matthias Walkner (KTM) to take the chequered flag in Jeddah.

Dubai-based Sunderland, 32, dominated the first week but he duelled for the overall lead over the final days and surrendered it several times before finally coming out on top.

