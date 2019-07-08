British Pakistani-Kashmiris protest against Indian brutalities and violations of human rights in IOK

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :A large number of the British Pakistanis and Kashmiris including Lord Nazir Ahmed on Monday afternoon gathered outside the Indian High Commission London in support of ongoing Kashmir freedom movement in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

They on the occasion strongly condemned Indian occupation forces brutalities and killings of innocent Kashmiri people in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and gross violation of human rights in the held valley.

The rally was held in connection with Resistance Day (July,8) and to mark the martyrdom day of Freedom Fighter Burhan Wani was jointly organized by Tehreek-E-Kashmir (UK) and Jammu Kashmir self determination movement international (JKSDMI).

The rally was jointly led by Lord Nazir Ahmed, Raja Fahim Kayani President The Tehreek-E-Kashmir United Kingdom and Chairman of Jammu Kashmir self determination movement international (UK) Raja Najabat Hussain.

The participants chanted anti-Indian slogans calling upon the international community and the United Nations Security Council to take notice of gross violations of human rights and brutalities perpetrated by occupation forces against innocent people including women and children in Indian occupied Kashmir.

They also urged the international community to pressure India to stop massive human rights violations against humanity in Indian Occupied Kashmir forthwith and comply with the UN resolutions on Kashmir for granting right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir which would also ensure a permanent peace in South Asian region.

The participants were chanting slogans of "Indian occupation forces get out of Kashmir, Kashmiris want freedom from Indian subjugation, Freedom is our right, Indian occupation forces murdabad, Pakistan zindabad, free Kashmiri political prisoners, India dogs leave Kashmir, No more occupation of Kashmir by India, stop India brutalities in the Occupied Kashmir, Kashmiri Mujahideen Zindabad, Kashmiris want freedom from Indian occupation, Kashmiris want right of self determination".

Speaking to the participants of the the rally , Lord Nazir Ahmed strongly condemned the Indian brutalities, use of brutal force and gross violations of human rights against innocent Kashmir people in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He reiterated that Kashmiris would continue their struggle till the freedom of Kashmir from Indian yoke and realization of their birthright to self-determination granted to them by United Nations Security Council some seventy years ago while Indian was constantly violating the UN resolutions on Kashmir.

Lord Nazir Ahmed said that in Indian occupied Kashmir and in India the Hindu terrorist groups like RSS were also killing innocent Muslims and other minorities.

He said that Amnesty International was not allowed to hold meetings in Indian occupied Kashmir.

India, he said has imposed the The presidential rule in occupied Kashmir to violate human rights in the occupied valley.

Lord Nazir said despite all atrocities and gross violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle for freedom from Indian subjugation and till the realization of their birthright to self-determination.

"We will continue to support the freedom struggle of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in Indian occupied Kashmir against India till they achieved their goal for freedom.

He lauded the sacrifices of people of Indian occupied Kashmir for freedom movement.

Speaking on the occasion Raja Najabat Hussain also reiterated that people of Kashmir would continue their struggle for freedom from India and till realization of their birth right to self-determination.

He strongly condemned India forces atrocities and gross violation of human rights on innocent people of occupied Kashmir who were raising their voices for the right to self-determination permitted to them by the United Nations Security Council some seventy years ago.

He called upon the International community including the United Kingdom to take notice of Indian brutalities and state terrorism and gross violation of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir and pressure India to stop it forthwith.

The other speakers also vowed to continue to raise voices for their brothers and sisters of Indian occupied Kashmir in their struggle for freedom from Indian yoke and till the achievement of their birthright to self determination.

Later the participants of the protest disbursed peacefully.