Brook in side for T20 opener as England bowl against New Zealand

ChesterleStreet, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Harry Brook was included in the England team for the first Twenty20 international against New Zealand at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday after being controversially omitted from the reigning 50-over champions' World Cup squad.

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field in the first of a four-match series.

Brydon Carse was given a Twenty20 international debut on his home ground, with the Durham paceman called up to replaced the injured John Turner.

New Zealand selected two players who appeared in English domestic cricket's the Hundred -- Devon Conway and Finn Allen -- to open as they did for the Southern Brave, with captain Tim Southee leading the attack.

Teams England: Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Luke Wood New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wkt), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (capt), Lockie Ferguson Umpires: Martin Saggers (ENG), Mike Burns (ENG)tv umpire: Alex Wharf (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)