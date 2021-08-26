UrduPoint.com

26th August 2021

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Brunei reported one more COVID-19 related death and 176 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the national tally to eight deaths and 2,159 confirmed cases.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, the late patient was a 55-year-old local male, who was reported on Aug. 15. The patient suffered from lung infections after being infected with COVID-19.

The health ministry said all new cases are local infections. While the source of infection of 88 local cases is still under investigation, 88 additional new cases are related to 18 existing active clusters.

There are a total of 40 active clusters already confirmed and no new clusters reported on Wednesday.

It also marked the seventh consecutive day that daily new cases exceeded 100 since Aug. 19.

There are currently 1,614 active cases being treated and monitored at the National Isolation Center, with five of them in critical condition requiring respiratory assistance and 30 other patients under close monitoring.

Brunei also reported 69 recoveries on Wednesday. There have been a total of 537 recovered patients reported so far in the country.

