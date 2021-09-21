UrduPoint.com

Bukele Labels Himself 'dictator' Of El Salvador

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 09:30 AM

Bukele labels himself 'dictator' of El Salvador

San Salvador, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :President Nayib Bukele, accused internationally and at home of harbouring authoritarian ambitions, declared himself "dictator of El Salvador" Monday in a mocking nod to his critics.

On Twitter, a tool the 40-year-old millennial president uses frequently, Bukele changed his bio from "Layla's dad" to "Dictator of El Salvador." The presidency confirmed to AFP that Bukele had changed the wording himself.

The move came after thousands of Salvadorans marched last Wednesday against legal reforms they said threaten democracy.

After Bukele's allies obtained an absolute majority in February elections, the new-look parliament dismissed all judges of the Supreme Court's constitutional chamber and the attorney general -- both institutions with which he had clashed with since coming to power in 2019.

The new Bukele-aligned court this month gave the green light for him to run for re-election in 2024 despite a constitutional one-term limit.

On Monday, Washington placed the five judges of the chamber on a list of corrupt officials and banned them from entering the United States.

By adopting the term "dictator" in gest, Laura Andrade, director of the Public Opinion Institute of the Central American University told AFP, he was seeking to "normalize" the term and cast aspersions on those who use it against him.

Bukele is popular in some quarters for his stated desire to fight organized crime.

But critics have warned about authoritarian risks.

In February last year, in a bid to intimidate MPs into approving a loan to finance an anti-crime plan, the president ordered heavily-armed police and soldiers to storm parliament.

That led lawmakers to call for a congressional committee to declare Bukele "mentally incapable" of governing -- a move he denounced as an "attempted parliamentary coup."

Related Topics

Loan Storm Supreme Court Police Washington Parliament Democracy Twitter El Salvador United States Chamber February 2019 Dictator All From Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

8 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st September 2021

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempted attacks by booby-tra ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attacks by booby-trapped boats

8 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on National Day

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 people in next 5 years

11 hours ago
 China Media Group only official Chinese media at E ..

China Media Group only official Chinese media at Expo 2020 Dubai

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.