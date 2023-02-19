Bulgaria charges six over migrants found dead in truck

Sofia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Bulgarian prosecutors indicted six people on Saturday over the deaths of 18 Afghans who suffocated in a truck later left abandoned outside the capital Sofia.

The discovery Friday was the deadliest incident linked to people smuggling in Bulgaria as the country struggles with a surge in illicit border crossings.

The truck was transporting 52 Afghans packed under wooden planks who had arrived from Turkey and were heading toward Western Europe via Serbia, initial investigations showed.

The 18 victims died from suffocation.

Six Bulgarians, including the alleged ringleader of the smuggling group, have been indicted in the case, Hristo Krastev, a spokesman for the Sofia Public Prosecutor's Office, told reporters.

They face up to 15 years in prison if convicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and participating in organised crime and people smuggling.

One of the suspects remains at large and was indicted in absentia, while two others who had been arrested are not expected to be charged.

- 'Like in tin can' - Investigators say the truck's drivers heard loud noises and knocks coming from the back but only stopped later, when they discovered the dead victims and fled, Deputy Attorney General Borislav Sarafov said.

"The people transported were curled up and pushed against each other like in a tin can... They died slowly and painfully for 30 to 60 minutes. It is an extraordinary human tragedy," Sarafov told reporters.

Some of the 34 people who were rescued remain in hospital, some for carbon monoxide poisoning from inhaling exhaust pipe gases.

The victims, believed to be aged between 13 to 35, had paid up to 7,000 Euros ($7,500) each to the smugglers, Sarafov said.

"It was out of greed that the smugglers carried 52 people. They had previously transported between 25 and 35 people at a time, at least twice a month," he said.

The hiding places were lined with aluminium foil to make the migrants' presence undetectable to thermal cameras, he added.

Bulgaria, an EU member that serves as a gateway for many migrants hoping to enter the bloc, has been trying to tighten security to stop a rising number of people seeking to cross via its southern border with Turkey.

The Balkan nation has also faced mounting accusations of abuses by security forces trying to stop people from entering, with asylum seekers saying they have been pushed back, locked up, stripped and beaten.

Bulgaria has denied the allegations.