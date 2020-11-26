UrduPoint.com
Burkina Faso Incumbent Kabore Wins Presidential Election

Thu 26th November 2020

Burkina Faso incumbent Kabore wins presidential election

Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has won a second term after gaining an outright majority in the first round of elections, the country's electoral board announced Thursday.

"Mr Kabore... with 57.

87 percent of the vote, is provisionally elected president of (Burkina) Faso in the first round," said Newton Ahmed Barry, head of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Eddie Komboigo, the candidate of a once-ruling party, came second in Sunday's vote with 15.48 percent of the ballot, followed by Zephirin Diabre, considered by pundits to be the best-placed opposition hopeful, with 12.46 percent.

