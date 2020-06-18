UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Burundi's New President Ndayishimiye To Take Office

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 09:00 AM

Burundi's new president Ndayishimiye to take office

Bujumbura, Burundi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Burundi's newly elected president Evariste Ndayishimiye will be sworn in on Thursday, after the sudden death of his predecessor who left him an isolated nation in political and economic turmoil.

Ndayishimiye was elected in May in a vote disputed by the opposition, and was meant to take office in August, however the inauguration was sped up after his predecessor Pierre Nkurunziza's shock death.

His swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Ingoma stadium in the administrative capital Gitega, with the public asked to arrive early to allow time for coronavirus measures such as hand-washing and temperature checks.

Diplomats and representatives of international organisations have been invited, however Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi is expected to be the only head of state attending, due to the ongoing pandemic.

Nkurunziza, who ruled the east Africa nation for 15 often tumultuous years, was said by the government to have died of a heart attack last week.

However the 55-year-old took ill less than two weeks after his wife had been flown to a Nairobi hospital for treatment for coronavirus, according to a medical document seen by AFP, and speculation is rife he may have caught the virus.

A medical source told AFP he had suffered "respiratory distress" before dying.

Compared to its neighbours which imposed lockdowns and curfews -- with the exception of equally sceptical Tanzania -- Burundi has taken few measures to combat the virus.

The country last month expelled a team of World Health Organization experts who were supporting the country's response to the epidemic.

Related Topics

Africa Attack World Vote Died Wife Gitega Nairobi Pierre Burundi Tanzania Congo May August Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

26 banks availed TESS liquidity facility, with 17 ..

7 hours ago

UAE ranks first in terms of screening per capita; ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan discuss regional ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s cultural sites ready to reopen on ..

8 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disas ..

8 hours ago

Over 33,000 federal employees briefed on COVID-19 ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.