Bujumbura, Burundi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Burundi's newly elected president Evariste Ndayishimiye will be sworn in on Thursday, after the sudden death of his predecessor who left him an isolated nation in political and economic turmoil.

Ndayishimiye was elected in May in a vote disputed by the opposition, and was meant to take office in August, however the inauguration was sped up after his predecessor Pierre Nkurunziza's shock death.

His swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Ingoma stadium in the administrative capital Gitega, with the public asked to arrive early to allow time for coronavirus measures such as hand-washing and temperature checks.

Diplomats and representatives of international organisations have been invited, however Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi is expected to be the only head of state attending, due to the ongoing pandemic.

Nkurunziza, who ruled the east Africa nation for 15 often tumultuous years, was said by the government to have died of a heart attack last week.

However the 55-year-old took ill less than two weeks after his wife had been flown to a Nairobi hospital for treatment for coronavirus, according to a medical document seen by AFP, and speculation is rife he may have caught the virus.

A medical source told AFP he had suffered "respiratory distress" before dying.

Compared to its neighbours which imposed lockdowns and curfews -- with the exception of equally sceptical Tanzania -- Burundi has taken few measures to combat the virus.

The country last month expelled a team of World Health Organization experts who were supporting the country's response to the epidemic.