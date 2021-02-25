UrduPoint.com
Cambodia Reports 65 New COVID-19 Cases, Total At 697

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 09:20 AM

Cambodia reports 65 new COVID-19 cases, total at 697

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Thursday confirmed 65 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 697, said a Ministry of Health (MoH) statement.

The new infections included 58 domestically transmitted cases in capital Phnom Penh and seven imported cases, the statement said, adding that the patients are currently undergoing treatment at various designated COVID-19 hospitals.

The kingdom has closed all schools, museums, cinemas and entertainment facilities in Phnom Penh and southern Kandal province for at least two weeks in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen earlier this week called on all people who had connections to the third community outbreak on Feb. 20 to seek COVID-19 tests and to undergo a 14-day quarantine at their houses.

"I would like to urge people not to leave home if unnecessary," he said.

He also appealed to people to wear face masks when they are out of home, to maintain a social distancing of at least 1.5 meters from each other, and to avoid gatherings.

The Southeast Asian nation has so far recorded a total of 697 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, with zero deaths and 477 recoveries, the MoH said.

