Celtic Beat Hearts To Retain Scottish Premiership Title

Published May 07, 2023

Glasgow, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Celtic clinched the Scottish Premiership title on Sunday as Kyogo Furuhashi and Oh Hyeon-gyu netted in a 2-0 win at 10-man Hearts.

Victory secured the title with four games to spare for Ange Postecoglou's men, who are on course for a domestic treble of trophies.

The Hoops have now won 11 titles in 12 years and could yet end the season by surpassing their record points tally of 106.

Celtic were not at their sparkling best at Tynecastle, but Hearts were left with a mountain to climb when Alex Cochrane was sent off just before half-time.

Cochrane clipped Daizen Maeda as the Japanese international bore down on goal, but it took a VAR review for referee Nick Walsh to show the red card for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

The visitors took their time to make the man advantage count, but it was fitting that Kyogo should score the decisive goal in winning Celtic a 53rd Scottish title.

The Japanese striker prodded home his 30th goal of the season and 50th for the club from Reo Hatate's cross 23 minutes from time.

Kyogo injured himself in the act of scoring but his replacement Oh came on to make sure of the points.

The South Korean international cushioned Aaron Mooy's cross into the far corner for his fourth Celtic goal since arriving in January.

