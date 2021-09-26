UrduPoint.com

Celtic Frustrations Mount After Dundee Utd Draw

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 10:50 PM

Celtic frustrations mount after Dundee Utd draw

Glasgow, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Celtic were booed off after a 1-1 draw against Dundee United extended their troubled start to the Scottish Premiership season on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou's side took the lead through Liel Abada's goal at Parkhead, but Ian Harkes equalised immediately afterwards.

With Celtic unable to mount a coherent response, Albian Ajeti produced a strong contender for miss of the season when he blazed over from two yards.

That left the Hoops forced to settle for a result that leaves them languishing in sixth place in the table.

Celtic are already six points behind leaders Rangers as they try to regain the title from their bitter Glasgow rivals.

The hosts took the lead in the 16th minute when Abada got in front of his marker to head home Jota's cross from six yards.

But United levelled when Ilmari Niskanen emerged with the ball on the left wing following Anthony Ralston's sliding challenge and whipped in a cross which Harkes headed into the corner of the net from six yards.

Celtic should have hit back instantly from the same source as their opener.

Abada brought down Jota's far-post cross and squared for Ajeti but the striker blazed over from two yards right in the middle of the posts.

David Turnbull almost lifted an audibly frustrated home support in the final minute of the half when he turned and unleashed a powerful left-footed strike from 25 yards that hit the underside of the bar.

Jota volleyed just over under pressure and Tom Rogic headed against the bar from eight yards.

Louis Appere forced a good stop from Joe Hart as United threatened a late winner before Jota hit a looping strike off the bar before the full-time whistle sparked jeers around the stadium.

In Sunday's other matches, Hibernian climbed to second place after Martin Boyle's 61st minute penalty secured 1-0 win against St Johnstone, while St Mirren beat Aberdeen 3-2.

Related Topics

Rangers Threatened Same Aberdeen Dundee Glasgow Lead Turkish Lira Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Champi ..

UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Championships

7 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘E ..

UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘Expo 2020 Tour’

7 minutes ago
 SCCI, Saudi Arabia discuss investment opportunitie ..

SCCI, Saudi Arabia discuss investment opportunities in real estate

1 hour ago
 Dubai Airshow 2021 collaborates with global aerosp ..

Dubai Airshow 2021 collaborates with global aerospace entities to support startu ..

1 hour ago
 EHS urges public to avail health card issuance and ..

EHS urges public to avail health card issuance and renewal service

1 hour ago
 First-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN to explore ..

First-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN to explore untapped potential in Southeas ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.