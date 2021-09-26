Celtic frustrations mount after Dundee Utd draw

Glasgow, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Celtic were booed off after a 1-1 draw against Dundee United extended their troubled start to the Scottish Premiership season on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou's side took the lead through Liel Abada's goal at Parkhead, but Ian Harkes equalised immediately afterwards.

With Celtic unable to mount a coherent response, Albian Ajeti produced a strong contender for miss of the season when he blazed over from two yards.

That left the Hoops forced to settle for a result that leaves them languishing in sixth place in the table.

Celtic are already six points behind leaders Rangers as they try to regain the title from their bitter Glasgow rivals.

The hosts took the lead in the 16th minute when Abada got in front of his marker to head home Jota's cross from six yards.

But United levelled when Ilmari Niskanen emerged with the ball on the left wing following Anthony Ralston's sliding challenge and whipped in a cross which Harkes headed into the corner of the net from six yards.

Celtic should have hit back instantly from the same source as their opener.

Abada brought down Jota's far-post cross and squared for Ajeti but the striker blazed over from two yards right in the middle of the posts.

David Turnbull almost lifted an audibly frustrated home support in the final minute of the half when he turned and unleashed a powerful left-footed strike from 25 yards that hit the underside of the bar.

Jota volleyed just over under pressure and Tom Rogic headed against the bar from eight yards.

Louis Appere forced a good stop from Joe Hart as United threatened a late winner before Jota hit a looping strike off the bar before the full-time whistle sparked jeers around the stadium.

In Sunday's other matches, Hibernian climbed to second place after Martin Boyle's 61st minute penalty secured 1-0 win against St Johnstone, while St Mirren beat Aberdeen 3-2.