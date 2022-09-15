UrduPoint.com

Celtic Star Hatate In Japan Squad For Pre-World Cup Friendlies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Celtic star Hatate in Japan squad for pre-World Cup friendlies

Tokyo, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Midfielder Reo Hatate earned a recall to Japan's squad on Thursday for pre-World Cup friendlies on the back of impressive performances for Celtic in the Champions League.

The 24-year-old is in line for just his second cap when Japan play the United States on September 23 and Ecuador four days later, both in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Hatate joins fellow Celtic players Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi in a 30-man squad, along with winger Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad, Maya Yoshida of Schalke and Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu.

"I've worked with him ever since he was a student," Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said of Hatate, who scored with a deflected effort in Celtic's draw with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Wednesday.

"He has always shown ability to grow. He has been performing very well at Celtic. He was very strong in the recent match against Real Madrid (in the Champions League)," he added.

Hatate's display against Shakhtar "confirmed his strength", the coach added.

Hatate's only previous appearance for his country came in a World Cup qualifier against Vietnam in March.

Moriyasu will be without Vissel Kobe midfielder Yuya Osako and striker Takuma Asano of Bochum, both out with injury.

But Moriyasu said they and Germany-based defender Kou Itakura "will be well enough to be part of those under consideration for the (World Cup) squad".

"I don't want them to be anxious, they should focus on getting healthy and performing well at their teams before the World Cup," he said.

Japan are in a tough Group E in Qatar with Spain, Germany and Costa Rica.

The World Cup starts on November 20.

Japan squad: Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg/FRA), Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse), Daniel Schmidt (Sint-Truiden/BEL), Kosei Tani (Shonan Bellmare)Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo), Maya Yoshida (Schalke/GER), Hiroki Sakai (Urawa Reds), Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale), Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale), Yuta Nakayama (Huddersfield Town/ENG), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal/ENG), Hiroki Ito (VfB Stuttgart/GER), Ayumu Seko (Grasshoppers/SUI)Midfielders/Forwards: Genki Haraguchi (Union Berlin/GER), Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes/ESP), Wataru Endo (Stuttgart/GER), Junya Ito (Stade de Reims/FRA), Takumi Minamino (Monaco/FRA), Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic/SCO), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting Lisbon/POR), Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER), Yuki Soma (Nagoya Grampus), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton/ENG), Daizen Maeda (Celtic/SCO), Reo Hatate (Celtic/SCO), Ritsu Doan (FC Freiburg/GER), Ayase Ueda (Cercle Brugge/BEL), Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf/GER), Shuto Machino (Shonan Bellmare), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad/ESP)

Related Topics

World Student Qatar Germany Reo Kawasaki Kobe Nagoya Tokyo Donetsk Spain Ecuador Japan United States Costa Rica Vietnam March September November Real Madrid Arsenal Coach

Recent Stories

International Day of Democracy is being observed a ..

International Day of Democracy is being observed across the globe

7 minutes ago
 IHC grants bail to Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

IHC grants bail to Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

2 hours ago
 TECNO Mobile donates tons of food supplies to floo ..

TECNO Mobile donates tons of food supplies to flood victims under the #TECNOFund ..

2 hours ago
 Petrol price is likely to go down for next two wee ..

Petrol price is likely to go down for next two weeks

3 hours ago
 PM leaves for Uzbekistan to attend SCO-CHS meeting

PM leaves for Uzbekistan to attend SCO-CHS meeting

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.