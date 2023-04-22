UrduPoint.com

CERN Takes First Small Steps Towards Giant Particle Accelerator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2023 | 11:00 AM

CERN takes first small steps towards giant particle accelerator

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Europe's CERN laboratory has taken its first steps towards building a huge new particle accelerator that would eclipse its Large Hadron Collider -- and hopes to see light at the end of the tunnel.

The Future Circular Collider (FCC) particle smasher would be more than triple the length of the LHC, already the world's largest and most powerful particle collider, constructed in the hope of revealing secrets about how the universe works.

The FCC would form a new circular tunnel under France and Switzerland, 91 kilometres (56.5 miles) long and about five metres (16 feet) in diameter.

"The goal of the FCC is to push the energy and intensity frontiers of particle colliders, with the aim of reaching collision energies of 100 tera electron volts, in the search for new physics," CERN says.

The tunnel would pass under the Geneva region and its namesake lake in Switzerland, and loop round to the south near the picturesque French town of Annecy.

Eight technical and scientific sites would be built on the surface, with seven in France and one in Geneva, CERN engineer Antoine Mayoux told reporters this week.

After carrying out a theoretical analysis, "we are now embarking for the first time on field activities" to study potential environmental issues, he said, with seismic and geotechnical studies to follow.

Once the feasibility studies are completed, CERN's member states -- 22 European countries plus Israel -- will decide in the next five to six years on whether to build the FCC.

The FCC would accelerate electrons and positrons until 2060, and then hadrons until 2090, as it seeks answers to many remaining questions of fundamental physics, with about 95 percent of the mass and energy of the universe still a mystery.

CERN's Large Hadron Collider -- a 27-kilometre ring running about a hundred metres below ground -- has already begun chipping away at the unknown.

Related Topics

World Israel France Annecy Geneva Switzerland

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd April 2023

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Netherlands&#039; FM discuss l ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Netherlands&#039; FM discuss latest situation in Sudan

12 hours ago
 ADX, DFM account for 20 percent of Arab exchanges& ..

ADX, DFM account for 20 percent of Arab exchanges&#039; liquidity last week

12 hours ago
 Operation &#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; celebrates ..

Operation &#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; celebrates Eid Al Fitr with orphans, canc ..

13 hours ago
 Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serv ..

Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serve in federal government

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.