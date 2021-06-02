UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chad And CAR Agree To Joint Investigation Of Border Attack

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 09:20 AM

Chad and CAR agree to joint investigation of border attack

N'Djamena, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :An attack that killed six Chadian soldiers at a border post with the Central African Republic will be jointly investigated by the two countries, after a high-level meeting Tuesday appeared to ease tensions.

Chad has blamed the car army for the attack, and says five of the soldiers were abducted then executed in the incident on Sunday, which it labelled a "war crime" that would "not go unpunished".

CAR had put the blame on rebels it said its soldiers had been pursuing.

At the meeting between the two states' foreign ministers, "the CAR side, after expressing surprise at the attack, firmly condemned it and expressed its profound sympathy to the government and people of Chad", a joint statement released afterwards said.

The two parties "underlined the urgency of clarifying the circumstances in which this attack took place" and agreed to set up an independent international commission of inquiry.

The two sides also agreed to work together to strengthen security along the border.

Earlier the mood was more tense, with Chadian government spokesman Abderaman Koulamallah telling AFP that the attacks were premeditated and that the Central African authorities must "accept and admit their errors".

He had said Chad would press for an international investigation, adding: "depending on what these emissaries tell us, we will see what we can do".

The three CAR ministers carried a letter from President Faustin Archange Touadera, spokesman of the CAR presidency Albert Yaloke Mokpeme told AFP.

The team are due to meet Chad's junta leader, Mahamat Idriss Deby, on Wednesday.

The incident has placed the spotlight on the occasionally fraught relations between Chad -- ruled by a junta that took power just six weeks ago -- and the CAR, an unstable country battling powerful armed groups.

CAR regularly accuses its northern neighbour of supporting armed rebel groups from inside Chad.

Related Topics

Attack Army Car Chad Central African Republic Border Sunday Post From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

WHO validates Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergen ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Centre launches new ‘T ..

11 hours ago

RTA launches maiden journey on Dubai Investment Pa ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah to dispatch trade mission to Russia

11 hours ago

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.