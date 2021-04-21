Chad sets state funeral for Deby on Friday: presidency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

N'Djamena, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Chad will hold a state funeral on Friday for president Idriss Deby Itno, who died fighting rebels in the north of the country, the president's office said.

Heads of state and government of "friendly countries" will attend the ceremony in the capital N'Djamena before Deby is laid to rest in his home region in the far east of the country, a statement said Tuesday.